Showers and Storms for your Friday Afternoon

Showers and Storms
Showers and Storms(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Showers and storms expected throughout your afternoon hours today. At time gusty winds and heavy rain are possible as well as frequent lightning. Ponding and pooling on the roadways will more than likely slow your travels this afternoon.

Temperatures will still be warm and muggy throughout the day with highs climbing to the middle and upper 80s.

Tonight will remain warm and very humid with lows in the 70s. Showers and storm chances continue and roll into your Saturday as well.

Both Saturday and Sunday carry chances for more showers and storms across the Valley.

The extended forecast is looking soggy with rain chances just about every afternoon.

