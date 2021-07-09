Deals
Prime Time visits Huntsville

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders visits North Alabama for Boys and Girls Club fundraiser
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City had a piece of Prime Time at the Von Braun Center North Hall. The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama’s Leaders and Legends fundraising event featured NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Sanders on hand to help raise scholarship money for the organization.

“Someone that they can touch and feel and to hear them,” Sanders said at the event. “And to connect with them that they are not so far removed so that they can say, I can do that. I can do that. There ain’t nothing special about me. I work my butt off, I come from a single-parent home. father was a drug addict, father was an alcoholic, but I made it. I didn’t let those necessities or those pitfalls distract me. I stayed focus because I had a goal and I had a dream, and I made it.”

The Boys and Girls Club also received a gift from Redstone Federal Credit Union. A commitment of $2 million to The Boys and Girls Club for North Alabama over five years, the largest single gift ever awarded to the North Alabama organization.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

