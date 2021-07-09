Northwest Shoals Community College offering students half tuition

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Most students, if not all students, have been impacted by COVID-19,” said NWS-CC President, Dr. Glenda Colagross.

Now, Northwest Shoals Community College is using $6 million in CARES money to help students impacted by the pandemic.

The school is offering students who completed their CARES application at least half off their tuition this fall.

“For all qualifying students, they will receive at least half of their tuition, and depending on their need and depending on the impact that COVID has had on them, they may receive a larger tuition for this fall,” said Dr. Colagross.

Sophomore Kaylee Willingham said this will help her build for the future.

“Especially me going on to a university, it will help me tremendously to have money now and money later for a university for whenever I get there,” said Willingham.

Dr. Colagross hopes this helps other students improve their futures too.

“We’ll look at each student individually and see how many hours they lack to complete an award and we’ll try to get a lot of students across the finish line and a lot of them back in school and across the finish line with this money,” said Dr. Colagross.

She also said that you must complete this application for this grant in its entirety. The most important thing is to make sure that you fill out the portion about how COVID-19 has impacted you.

