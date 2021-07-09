Deals
Limestone County Coroner calling for more resources

By Kailey Schuyler and JESSICA B ARNETT
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is growing larger and larger every year. More people means more needs... More police officers, more restaurants, and even more help for the coroner’s office.

Within the first six months of 2021, the Limestone County Coroner department has averaged 16 to 17 cases per month, compared to 11 to 12 per month in 2020.

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West says the county wasn’t prepared to meet the demand from the pandemic. On top of COVID, the county has seen a spike in suicides and he’s concerned about an increase in hospice patients.

West says the county needs a morgue and additional storage for bodies. Currently, he operates with mobile body coolers that can hold up to three at a time. One local funeral home also helps when it can.

West suggests the County Commission modify an existing building or build a new facility on property already owned by the county.

Commissioners agree there is a need.

West says so far his office has been able to avoid becoming completely overwhelmed, but he can see the demand increasing on the horizon.

