Huntsville Hospital to host vaccine clinic at Jemison High(KEYC News Now)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine around the Huntsville area? Huntsville Hospital is teaming up with Mae Jemison High School for a vaccine clinic ahead of the new school year!

Huntsville Hospital will host a vaccine clinic at Mae C. Jemison High School for students 12 and over. Additionally, the clinic is welcoming parents and guardians who wish to receive the vaccine as well.

Students under the age of 14 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine. Everyone receiving the vaccine must present a legal form of identification including a driver’s license, passport, non-drivers ID, or a birth certificate. Participants must sign a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine and must register online in advance to receive the vaccine.

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Vaccine doses may be limited, and registration slots will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

First doses will be administered on Tuesday, July 13 and second doses on Tuesday, August 3. The clinic is set for 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. both dates.

