Huntsville City Council votes to move generic public comment to end of meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s official, public comment will soon be handled differently at Huntsville City Council meetings.

Starting October 14, anyone who wants to address the council on non-agenda related items will have to wait until the end of the meeting. (WAFF)

Thursday night, the council voted to move a portion of public comment to the end of the meetings.

The council president says this is something many other cities do, including Florence, Tuscaloosa and Mobile. But the decision was not unanimous and came with a lot of opposition from the public.

So here’s what’s changing: The public will have more ways of signing up to speak on the day of the meeting.

The biggest change is any comments not related to specific agenda items will take place after all the city business instead of before. However, residents will get a chance to speak on specific agenda items before the council begins discussing them.

Council President Jennie Robinson says there are multiple reasons for the change, including protecting the transparency of the council.

She says when the meetings go on too late some people aren’t able to watch the city business.

“We have staff that’s here all evening to answer any questions or concerns that any of us have regarding agenda items. Many of our staff live out of town. Some have to be here at 6 o clock in the morning and we’re paying taxpayer dollars to pay those folks,” Robinson said.

But multiple people stepped up to the mic before the vote, saying the decision sends the message the publics’ comments aren’t valued.

“It’s hard to see this as anything other than an attempt to squash public input, so I completely oppose section nine of the proposed bylaw change,” Chris Brown said in public comment.

All council members voted for the change except Bill Kling. However, Councilmember Devyn Keith originally spoke out against the change during the meeting, saying it could send the wrong message.

The changes will go into effect at the October 14 meeting.

