Forecast for a few more storms.

A very humid night with storm chances through Midnight. We are watching for the possibility of a round of rain early Saturday morning. This will depend on the development of a possible complex of storms moving in from the north. We don’t expect as much storm activity Saturday afternoon but there will be a few out there. A hot and muggy weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Storm chances increase Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening hours. Isolated storm chances for the rest of next week with highs in the 80s. Have a great weekend!

