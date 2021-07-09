Deals
Forecast for a few more storms.

A steamy weekend ahead...
WAFF 4 Day Forecast
WAFF 4 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A very humid night with storm chances through Midnight.  We are watching for the possibility of a round of rain early Saturday morning.  This will depend on the development of a possible complex of storms moving in from the north.  We don’t expect as much storm activity Saturday afternoon but there will be a few out there.  A hot and muggy weekend with highs in the upper 80s.  Storm chances increase Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening hours.  Isolated storm chances for the rest of next week with highs in the 80s. Have a great weekend!

