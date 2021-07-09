Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN

By DeAndria Turner and Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON CITY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency rescue crews have responded to the site of a water rescue in Lawrence County, TN.

Per Lawrence County EMA official Bill Phillips, swift water rescue teams from Lawrence and surrounding Tennessee Counties assisted 22 stranded kayakers following a flash flooding event near Iron City on Friday.

The kayakers were initially reported as missing at 10:30 a.m.

The missing kayakers were located on a sand bar around 11:30 am. Teams began the process of transporting them to their original departure point on Wayland Springs Road.

According to Lawrence County EMA Director Joe Baxter, the 22 kayakers were in a total of 18 boats during the flash flooding event.

Shortly before noon, all 22 were accounted for near the Taco Shack in Iron City.

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner will have more details in our Friday afternoon newscast. Watch this story for more information as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Jail mugshot
Madison County drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison
Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
JuVaughn Harrison will compete in both the long jump and the high jump at the Tokyo Summer...
Huntsville native going for the Gold as he prepares for the Tokyo Summer Olympics
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Trial date set for accused murderer, Marjorie Cappello
Trial date set for Nikki Cappello; Huntsville wife accused of murdering her husband

Latest News

Keeping house affordable in Huntsville
City of Huntsville working to keep housing affordable
48 Now Alert
Emergency crews respond to water rescue in TN
No reopen date set for Decatur pool
Decatur City Councilman joins lifeguard training to help open pool sooner
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines