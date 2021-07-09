Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN

IRON CITY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency rescue crews have responded to the site of a water rescue in Lawrence County, TN.

Per Lawrence County EMA official Bill Phillips, swift water rescue teams from Lawrence and surrounding Tennessee Counties assisted 22 stranded kayakers following a flash flooding event near Iron City on Friday.

The kayakers were initially reported as missing at 10:30 a.m.

The missing kayakers were located on a sand bar around 11:30 am. Teams began the process of transporting them to their original departure point on Wayland Springs Road.

According to Lawrence County EMA Director Joe Baxter, the 22 kayakers were in a total of 18 boats during the flash flooding event.

Shortly before noon, all 22 were accounted for near the Taco Shack in Iron City.

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner will have more details in our Friday afternoon newscast. Watch this story for more information as it is confirmed.

