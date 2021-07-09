City of Huntsville working to keep housing affordable

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is no secret the demand for housing in Huntsville is growing by the day. With all the demand, residents are worried about how the city of Huntsville can manage to keep housing affordable for everyone.

Scott Erwin, the Community Development Manager, says the focus for the future of Huntsville is all about strengthening the neighborhoods and creating opportunities. The city is implementing several programs to ensure we stay more affordable than other cities our size.

The Planning Department with the City of Huntsville provided WAFF with the following information:

“Huntsville Economic Housing and Income Data

Huntsville looks to places where a lot of our new residents are coming from (Birmingham, Washington, Miami, Atlanta); direct job competitors (Colorado Springs); and similar-size, growing metros (Reno, Pensacola, Lexington). See below.

The HUD standard for affordability is no more than 30% of household income should go to home payments (mortgage + taxes + insurance + PMI).

Thanks to a high median income and low home payments, Huntsville has the lowest payment share of annual median income than any of these cities, according to Atlanta Fed’s Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM).

According to the HOAM Index, where a higher score indicates greater affordability, Huntsville is more affordable than any of these cities.

If Huntsville’s metro had more than 500,000 people (it should very soon), we would rank 17th out of ~123 major metro areas.

Most of the major metros considered more affordable than Huntsville according to HOAM are slower-growing cities in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions (Youngstown, Detroit, Pittsburgh).

While not a part of the HOAM index, median rent is another important part of the affordability picture. The Huntsville metro has the lowest median rent among these peer cities, according to the US Census Bureau’s latest data from 2019.”

The main program the city is focusing on is HUD.

Erwin tells me they want to make sure affordable housing stays and is not concentrated in just one area of the city.

He says every 5 years Huntsville identifies their main needs and invests money into those areas. Those needs are then updated every year with HUD in mind.

