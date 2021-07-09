Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new addition coming to Huntsville’s MidCity District, and this time it’s not a building, but a purple cup.

The district was just named an Arts and Entertainment District and is now officially purple cup friendly!

Translation for all you out-of-town folks, you can enjoy an adult beverage while you walk around and explore the district.

Participating restaurants and bars will have purple cups available for you to take your drink to go and visit some of the other spots around the area.

MidCity is known for its relaxed but fun environment, home to places like The Camp, Top Golf, farmer’s markets, and soon the Huntsville Amphitheater.

Officials with MidCity and RCP Companies, a developer with MidCity, have announced plans of luxury apartments, office buildings and more places to shop and dine.

MidCity is the 4th location to be deemed an Arts & Entertainment District by the city of Huntsville. The others are Quigley, Village of Providence and S.R. Butler Green.

For more arts and entertainment districts, visit the city of Huntsville website.

So, if you’re feeling ready for a drink, head to MidCity and grab a purple cup!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.