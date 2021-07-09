Advance child tax credit will put money into millions of parent’s pockets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of families across the country and here in Alabama will have more money in their pockets each month. It’s because of the Advance Child Tax credit program.

Starting July 15, eligible parents in north Alabama will receive monthly payments.

“There’s a lot of families in Huntsville and north Alabama and all over that have children so they’re gonna get the money they’re gonna be spending it,” said local CPA Joseph Bearden.

There’s been child tax credit for years, but this one gives out more money than usual.

“The government’s been trying to get a lot of money into the hands of people so that they’ll spend it and stimulate the economy and all that so this is targeted to parents,” said Bearden.

Bearden says those with children five and under will get a credit of $3,600 and those with kids between the ages of 6 and 17 will get $3,000.

“The IRS is gonna take one-twelfth of that credit amount and pay you that every month from July through December,” said Bearden.

The remaining balances will be paid when families file their 2021 tax returns. Those eligible for the full credit are married couples who make under $150,000, and single parents who make under $75,000.

The IRS will qualify you based on previous tax returns.

If you had a child in 2021? No need to worry...

“You will be able to tell the IRS about changes in the number of children that you have either because you no longer have a child because of a divorce situation that you’re not claiming this year or new children that you’re adding you can tell them about that,” said Bearden.

But, Bearden says you may have a slightly smaller refund on your next tax return because of this. You can always opt-out even if eligible.

