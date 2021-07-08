Thursday Evening

A warm and muggy night with a few passing showers possible through the morning commute. We expect a few breaks in the clouds by Noon on Friday and this will allow temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 80s. A strong disturbance will move in Friday afternoon and this will trigger numerous showers and storms. Expect frequent lightning, very heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts. Expect a 1 or 2 hour delay in outdoor plans as the storms move through. They should wind down by 9pm Friday evening. Isolated storms return Saturday with scattered storms again late Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s but the high humidity will make it feel more like it middle 90s. Have a great night!

