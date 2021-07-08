Thursday Afternoon Showers

Showers still possible throughout your noon hour this Thursday. Not a whole lot of rain is expected through the afternoon hours today, but totals will rise as we go through the weekend.

Staying warm and muggy overnight with temperatures sticking to the lower 70s. Shower and storm chances roll into your Friday morning and afternoon.

Very humid these next few days as we see the 80s and showers move through the Valley. Not catching much of a break from rain even as we head into next week.

The extended forecast shows the 80s for highs with sunshine on and off for the next week.

