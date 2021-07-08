Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers and storms today

Happy Thursday! After a slight break from the upper 80s yesterday we are in for more of that heat this afternoon.

Another warm, muggy start across the Valley this morning with a few passing showers. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity has remained high due to the south winds pulling up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and storms have mainly fizzled after seeing a few linger through the overnight, but we are in for more of those midday and afternoon storms as we push past lunchtime today. High temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s today for areas that see some sunshine, and you combine the humidity with that, and it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

The summer pattern will continue into the day on Friday with scattered showers and storms along with more heat and humidity. However, we will have to watch how a boundary develops and brings in some showers and storms. If it set up over the Valley, then we could see some areas of heavy rain and stronger storms. These could produce periods of very heavy rainfall and some strong straight-line winds. If not, then it will mainly be similar to Thursday with isolated storms across the Valley. Scattered showers & storms may be possible Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday looks like the day with the best storm potential, but it does not look like either day will be a wash out. Overall, it looks like it will be a very warm and muggy stretch into next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

