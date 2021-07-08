Rep. Brooks says he was just doing his job in Capitol Riot lawsuit filing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - North Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks responded to a lawsuit over his alleged role in provoking a riot that overtook the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Brooks’ response came in a court filing that was submitted on June 24 but only showed up in a federal court document database on July 2nd.

Brooks argues that he should be dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit which was filed by fellow Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell is a Democratic Congressman from California.

Brooks, along with former President Donald Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani are defendants in the lawsuit which alleges that they incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol, aided and abetted rioters, and inflicted emotional distress on members of Congress.

Brooks argues in his response, that he was “acting within the scope of his employment” with the Federal Government when he gave a speech ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Brooks says that part of his duties as a Congressman is to making speeches in public on policy issues, current events, and issues.

Brooks notes in his filing that Donald Trump won Brooks’ district of north Alabama with 64% of the vote in the November election and that based on his judgment that a plurality of voters in his district supported Trump’s reelection.

He says he only spoke at the rally that preceded the Capitol Riot on January 6th because a White House representative asked him to, and says he would not have otherwise attended the rally.

In his filing, he says Swalwell has distorted the words of his speech and used them out of context, and that he did not call or direct anyone to commit violent acts at the U.S. Capitol.

He entered his entire speech in the filing and says he was directing attendees to vote against politicians who don’t hold the same views.

Brooks also repeated claims of election fraud in the November election saying they “were the subject of voter fraud and election theft on a scale never before seen in America and that, if only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens were counted, Donald Trump won the electoral college and should be serving his second term as President of the United States.”

Brooks goes on to say that he, “welcomes public debate with anyone who ignorantly claims otherwise.”

Rep. Brooks also says he’s given hundreds, if not thousands of speeches in the past with similar language to his speech on January 6th, and that none of them have ever led to violent acts.

He says he never unlawfully communicated or conspired with anyone to promote violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Swalwell’s legal team has until July 27th to respond to Rep. Brooks’ motion to be removed from the lawsuit.

READ THE ENTIRE RESPONSE HERE:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.