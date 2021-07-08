Deals
Neighbor speaks out about man killed in Albertville fire

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Albertville Fire officials identified a disabled man that was killed by a fire in his home, 65-year-old Gary Jenkins.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Albertville Police and the Fire Department were called to Richmond Avenue for a house fire.

REALTED: Man killed in Albertville house fire

Tim Vincent had just made it home when he smelled and saw smoke coming from his neighbor Gary Jenkin’s home.

“Once I realized what was going on, I tried to go around to his garage door to enter his home. As soon as I opened the door, the smoke was overbearing, and I couldn’t do anything other than try to help with the fire department when they arrived,” said Vincent.

Despite rescue attempts from neighbors, responders, and family, Gary Jenkins did not make it out of the home.

Vincent said it’s hard to process the loss of his neighbor.

“Moving forward, you know you take things for granted. Something as simple as a minor household fire turned into something catastrophic. Take the time to go through your house, teach your kids egress points in your home, and the easiest way to get out of the fire. Once that fire is started don’t go back to your home,” said Vincent.

The Albertville Fire Department didn’t release the cause of the fire but says it appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

