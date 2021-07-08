National Packaging in Decatur plans to lay off 62 employees

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - National Packaging Co. Inc. in Decatur plans to lay off 62 employees next month due to a “restructuring of the business,” it said in a release.

According to our partners at Decatur Daily, the company announced last month its intention to lay off the employees on Aug. 8. The business, which produces blister packs, canisters and other packaging, is located on Linwood Road S.W.

“The company will continue to operate in Decatur and focus on its other growing lines of business,” according to the company.

“We will retain about 92 employees,” said Pam Werstler, a human resources consultant for the company and former HR director there.

The affected employees include administrative, production, maintenance and quality assurance workers, according to Werstler.

“We’re working with them to get other employment,” she said. She said NPC is working with the Dislocated Worker Unit/Workforce Development Section of the Alabama Department of Commerce to meet with all impacted employees.

“The Rapid Response Team will inform the affected employees of worker’s compensation, training opportunities, employment services and other services to help them become employed,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.