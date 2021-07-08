Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes

CHICAGO (AP) - An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July 4th weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room occupied by 32-year-old Keegan Casteel. The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill on July 4th.

Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bond. He was released Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend outside the 18th District headquarters. She appeared to accept.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.