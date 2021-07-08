Madison County drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County drug dealer was sentenced to 17 years in prison on drug and gun charges according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Norman David Ray Fischer, pleaded guilty in March to charges of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fischer, who lives in Owens Cross Roads, was sentenced to 17 years in prison by Wednesday by a Federal Judge.

“As this sentence demonstrates, drug-dealing felons with guns face stiff penalties under federal law,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “It is a priority of my office to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute these crimes.”

The ATF investigated the case, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

