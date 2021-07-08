Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Madison County drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

Madison County Jail mugshot
Madison County Jail mugshot(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County drug dealer was sentenced to 17 years in prison on drug and gun charges according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Norman David Ray Fischer, pleaded guilty in March to charges of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fischer, who lives in Owens Cross Roads, was sentenced to 17 years in prison by Wednesday by a Federal Judge.

“As this sentence demonstrates, drug-dealing felons with guns face stiff penalties under federal law,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “It is a priority of my office to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute these crimes.”

The ATF investigated the case, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-565 Wednesday afternoon
Driver safe after car overturns on I-565 in Huntsville
Ambriana Samore Jones
Previously missing woman located by Decatur Police
Deputies help stranded, autistic man get home
New details emerge after Alabama law enforcement helped stranded, autistic man get home
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Rep. Brooks says he was just doing his job in Capitol Riot lawsuit filing
Archers compete in Olympic tournament held in Decatur
Archers compete in Olympic tournament held in Decatur
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles
Remains identified of Boaz Navy Fireman killed at Pearl Harbor
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes