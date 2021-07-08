Local merchants in Arab host Teal for Teresa Fundraiser

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - For three years, Teresa Duke has worked at Merle Norman, a cosmetics store in downtown Arab.

In May, Duke was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

Since the devastating news, downtown merchants have stepped up to help her raise money for her medical treatments.

“As soon as we heard that as a community, we immediately said what can we do, how can we help. She has family helping run her store, and there is only so much you can do,” said Kayla Lefew manager of Four Knights Coffee.

Donation buckets are located throughout stores to help raise money.

Team Teresa bracelets and shirts are also available for purchase.

The town will be hosting events in support of Duke as well. It all kicks off Friday, July 9 in Arab on the green space at the gazebo with live music and a trivia game on Saturday.

WAFF 48 talked to Duke off-camera. She said her heart is full to see all of the businesses coming together to support her.

Most importantly, business owners said it has been rewarding coming together as a family and supporting Duke through the process.

“This has definitely been cool getting to work with our community and doing something more than promoting our businesses and really taking care of somebody,” said Lefew.

If you would like to donate, you may stop by any local store in downtown Arab.

