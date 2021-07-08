Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Kira Lewis Jr host kids camp July 24

New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard hosting first ever camp at Hazel Green High School
New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Kira Lewis Jr. holds first kids camp July 24th
New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Kira Lewis Jr. holds first kids camp July 24th(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fresh off a rookie season for the New Orleans Pelicans, Hazel Green High alum Kira Lewis Jr. will hold his first-ever. We Aim Higher summer camp for kids July 24th at his High School alma mater. The event in conjunction with Lewis Marketing and Management

The camp runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Verus basketball, Body Armor Sports Drinks, The Life Family Worship Center and Zaxby’s of Hazel Green.

Stay with WAFF for more information on the big day later this month.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vadell Jones
Madison police officer charged with DUI
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Man fatally shot in Decatur on Fourth of July
Christopher Henderson
Jury recommends death penalty for Christopher Henderson
Plane ran off runway in Hazel Green
Plane ran off runway in Madison County

Latest News

USTA Girls 16s National Clay Court Championships begin Sunday July 11 at the Alabama Athletic...
National Clay Court Championships set for Huntsville
National Clay Court Championship happening in Huntsville
National Clay Court Championship happening in Huntsville
Trash Pandas looking for relief after the pandemic
Trash Pandas looking for relief after the pandemic
Trash Pandas fall to the Montgomery Biscuits, Celebrity golf match, Olympics and more
Trash Pandas fall to the Montgomery Biscuits, Celebrity golf match, Olympics and more