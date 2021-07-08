Kira Lewis Jr host kids camp July 24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fresh off a rookie season for the New Orleans Pelicans, Hazel Green High alum Kira Lewis Jr. will hold his first-ever. We Aim Higher summer camp for kids July 24th at his High School alma mater. The event in conjunction with Lewis Marketing and Management

The camp runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Verus basketball, Body Armor Sports Drinks, The Life Family Worship Center and Zaxby’s of Hazel Green.

