Huntsville city councilman will propose budget increase for road resurfacing and sweeping

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this year, Alabama’s infrastructure was ranked one of the worst in the country. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state earned a grade of D+ when it comes to roads.

On June 8th, city councilman, Bill Kling will propose that $20 million go towards street resurfacing and sweeping. That is a major increase from the current budget.

Kling says this is something he feels the city council needs to give as a return to the citizens of Rocket City. He would like to follow the Public Works suggestions to start with the roads that have the highest need. Kling says there are areas across all 5 districts that could benefit from resurfacing and he wants to emphasize that at the meeting.

He also wants to expand the road sweeping services across the city. Kling says this is something council members hear about often from the community.

”Just about every week council members are hearing from the public in their respective districts about please resurface x, y, and z street. Or, my street needs to be repaired,” says Kling.

“So I do not think I am bringing up anything that no one else has heard before. I think this is a time we can take some action while working on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.”

Kling says this is just the beginning to get the ball rolling on these changes to improve the infrastructure of Huntsville.

