House fire in Killen Thursday afternoon

Fire at a home on Walnut Creek Road in Killen
Fire at a home on Walnut Creek Road in Killen(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is safe after their home in Killen caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire started on Walnut Creek Road around 4 p.m., according to officials with the Lauderdale County EMA. Emergency crews from Center Star, Elgin and Green Hill all responded to help put the fire out.

WAFF is told no one was injured in the fire, but it’s still unsure if the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

