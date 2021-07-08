Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Head of vaccine research for UAB says effects from COVID-19 vaccine are only short term

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At last check, under 40 percent of Alabamians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many people say the vaccine was developed too quickly for scientists to know the long-term effects. We brought that concern to a professor in the infectious disease division at UAB.

Doctor Paul Goepfert says this is the best vaccine that’s ever been developed for adults, adding nothing from the vaccine stays in your system.

Goepfert tells us there’s more than enough research at this point to know it is safe.

“It’s only there for a short time so the side effects of the vaccine are only going to be within a few weeks after the vaccination. I don’t think there’s any vaccine that has a side effect that occurs years down the line,” Goepfert said,

Dr. Goepfert says vaccine boosters are likely if rates do not improve, especially if a variant develops that is not protected from the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vadell Jones
Madison police officer charged with DUI
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Man fatally shot in Decatur on Fourth of July
Christopher Henderson
Jury recommends death penalty for Christopher Henderson
Plane ran off runway in Hazel Green
Plane ran off runway in Madison County

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
American Rescue Plan money in north Alabama
American Rescue Plan money in north Alabama
National Packaging Co. announces layoffs in Decatur
National Packaging Co. announces layoffs in Decatur
Discussing the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine with infectious disease UAB Doctor...
Discussing the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine with UAB Doctor Paul Goepfert