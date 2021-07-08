DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office adds new helicopter to fleet

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help with emergency calls requiring aviation assets.

In a Thursday release, the Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a new helicopter

DeKalb County has one of the highest call rates for aviation help in Alabama. The addition will allow for the Sheriff’s Office to respond at a faster rate to emergencies involving the following:

Children and elderly who have become lost

Locating lost hikers and victims of falls in wilderness areas

Forest fires

Assisting Deputies and Police on the ground in need

The helicopter addition was made possible by donations, grants and volunteer support and has come at no cost to the taxpayers of DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“We would like to thank the ALEA Aviation Unit, B & G Flying Services, Marshall County Aviation Unit, Dale County Aviation Unit, Darwin Spivey Aviation, Carter’s Body Shop, CP Auto Parts, EAA and all of the employees at Isbell Field. This resource has been desperately needed for many years in DeKalb County and we are proud to have been able to make it a reality through persistence and hard work. It’s going to save lives in our community.”

