Crime of the Week: The BMW Bandit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s not every day a six-figure luxury car is swiped from what’s supposed to be a secure garage. That’s why the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are asking for your help as they try to track down this week’s speedy suspect.

It’s June 7th of this year, and police say a man swiped a BMW from the parking garage at The Avenue Apartments on Jefferson Street in downtown Huntsville.

The car, which is worth $138,000, was swiped, but it was found the next day abandoned in another part of town. But something was still missing. The victim’s .38 Caliber weapon was taken from the glove box and it has not been recovered.

So, take a good look at the surveillance footage from the garage. Do you recognize the suspect behind this high-end heist? HPD would love to reunite with him, so they can interview him about the stolen Bimmer and the missing gun.

If you have a tip that leads to police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000.

