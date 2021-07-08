Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-565 Wednesday afternoon
Driver safe after car overturns on I-565 in Huntsville
Ambriana Samore Jones
Previously missing woman located by Decatur Police
Deputies help stranded, autistic man get home
New details emerge after Alabama law enforcement helped stranded, autistic man get home
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Teal for Teresa Fundraiser
Local merchants in Arab host Teal for Teresa Fundraiser
Boaz 9 Cinemas
Boaz 9 Cinemas closing due to financial impact of COVID
Trial date set for Madison County murder case, Florence Chief of Police speaks out about mental...
Thursday night's newscast at 6
Trial date set for accused murderer, Marjorie Cappello
Trial date set for accused murderer, Marjorie Cappello
Virtual hearing for Dawn Lineberger
Virtual hearing for Dawn Lineberger