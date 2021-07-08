Boaz 9 Cinemas closing due to financial impact of COVID

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For 15 years, Boaz 9 Cinemas has been a place for folks to enjoy movies.

But, it will soon become another casualty of COVID.

Owner Frank Caracci said he’s seen a 75 percent decline in revenue.

“Covid-19 was out of our control. It’s been bigger and better movie theaters than mine that didn’t even make it to this point that I made it. We tried, but I think the movie business has a long road ahead of it. Personally, I don’t see it getting back to the way it used to be,” said Caracci.

After 15 years in business, the theater has touched a lot of lives as a place to get away from the outside world and enjoy a different story for a couple of hours.

“It made me feel sad because I have a lot of memories here like field trips and family and it’s really sad it’s closing down,” said Mary Grace Duke.

Caracci said a key factor in the closure of movie theaters is that film companies are now streaming new releases.

“We open up movies the same day they open up online. So, if you go home and hit on demand half of these movies are going to pop up. You hit Disney Plus app everybody has their own streaming networks. It’s not no more everyone get it 6 months later. We are all doing it all at the same time.”

Caracci also owns the Sand Mountain Twin Drive-in theater south of Albertville. It will remain open.

Boaz 9 Cinemas will close on August 31.

