Advertisement

Archers compete in Olympic tournament held in Decatur

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Olympian archers are in Decatur Alabama competing in their last tournament before they head to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Casey Kaufhold is from Lancaster, PA and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez is from Boston, MA. Casey is the number one archer on the Olympic team. Jennifer is the number three archer on the Olympic team. Casey is 17 years old and Jennifer is 18 years old. They are competing in the junior Olympic archery development championships at Jackie Allen complex in Decatur.

If you want to see an Olympian archer, they will be competing today through Sunday. There are over 750 archers from around the nation competing in the tournaments. This is the third time Alabama has hosted a national world and Olympic championship.

