Rain continues this evening, storm chances still ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Scattered to numerous light to moderate showers will continue through the evening hours, a few showers can linger overnight into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Temperatures will be warmer on Thursday thanks to a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with high humidity.  More scattered showers and storms will develop for both Thursday and Friday afternoon, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible with any of these thunderstorms.  The weekend forecast is looking a bit drier with hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s, isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. 

Temps will stay in the upper 80s next week with high humidity and daily storm chances, this is a typical July pattern.

