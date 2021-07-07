Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Plane ran off runway in Madison County

(Will Thomas)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A pilot is safe after the small plane he was flying ran off the runway near Hazel Green Tuesday night.

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department got a call around 7:50 p.m. and when they arrived at the Hazel Green airport, they found no fire, but a plane off the runway.

Officials with the department said the pilot was outside walking around with no injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
One man killed following an early morning motorcycle crash
Lawsuit filed against Florence hotel
Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office files lawsuit against a Florence hotel
1 killed, 1 injured in apartment fire in Jackson Co.
Fatal Jackson County fire ruled arson
Parking deck concerns in Florence
Florence business owners worry about new parking deck

Latest News

Marshall County murder case update
Albertville man accused of murdering his girlriend in 2020 appears in court
Man killed in Albertville house fire
Huntsville Police Department collecting school supplies throughout July
New requests ahead of Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
New requests ahead of Sheriff Mike Blakely trial