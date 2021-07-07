Plane ran off runway in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A pilot is safe after the small plane he was flying ran off the runway near Hazel Green Tuesday night.

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department got a call around 7:50 p.m. and when they arrived at the Hazel Green airport, they found no fire, but a plane off the runway.

Officials with the department said the pilot was outside walking around with no injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.