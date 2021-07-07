New details emerge after Alabama law enforcement helped stranded, autistic man get home

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (July 7 at 8:30 a.m.): According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a story that went viral on Monday may not be entirely true.

When Montgomery law enforcement officials tried to contact the family of Willinaus Bolin they were told his father was allegedly killed during 9/11, and that his mother is diabetic and disabled, only having one leg.

MCSO learned some of the details explained to law enforcement were inaccurate.

Read the update from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office below:

We have since learned that some of this young man’s story may be inaccurate, if not an outright lie. It appears his mother still has both legs and his deceased father...is still alive. However, our agency, and others, acted in good faith based on the information we were given and we were happy to do it....and would do it again. Unfortunately...(this may shock you) we get lied to a lot but as they say...no good deed goes unpunished.

Officers and deputies throughout Alabama are teaming up to help a 23-year-old man return home to Indianapolis.

Willinaus Bolin, who has autism, was on his way to Florida with a group of people when they pushed him out of their car. They then robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery.

When officers found him they realized he had no way of being picked up, and began his city-to-city journey back home.

Bolin’s mother was contacted but is diabetic and disabled. His father was killed during 9/11.

At last word, Morgan County deputies had him and were assisting in his journey back to Indiana. Along with them, Vestavia Hill Police Department, Fultondale Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with Bolin’s journey home.

