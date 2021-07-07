Deals
National Clay Court Championships set for Huntsville

USTA Girls 16s in Huntsville July 11-18
USTA Girls 16s National Clay Court Championships begin Sunday July 11 at the Alabama Athletic Club.(UTSA)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 200 of the country’s best 16 year old girls tennis players are make their way to Huntsville for the United States Tennis Association’s National Clay Court Tennis Championships. The event is begins Sunday and runs a week at the Huntsville Tennis Center. Huntsville’s Alana Boyce will be the first hometown player in this tournament. She’s ranked No. 16 nationally among rising high school sophomores and number 1 in the state.

Alana Boyce: “So a few of my friends that I haven’t seen in a long time will be here,” Boyce said during a press conference for the event. “So I’m excited to see them.”

The tournament returns after the event was canceled last summer. Aubrey Nisbet, from Wilmington, Delaware won the 2019 title as a 14-year-old and is expected to return.

“And a lot of my friends who I’ve played with a lot are coming down, so It’ll be real fun to see everybody,” Boyce added. “I’m just gonna go into the tournament one match at a time, trying to play my best, relax and just have fun.”

Athletic Club Alabama owner and former NCAA All-American at Georgia Eddie Jacques won the event as a USTA Boys 18-year-old.

