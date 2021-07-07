Marshall County Schools to host vaccination clinics for students

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County School leaders want to help kids get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why the school system is providing vaccines to students who want them.

Nurse Practioner Nell Hannon will be working with the school system to help administer Pfizer vaccinations to students ages 12 and older at all four school campuses.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said it is her goal to help raise awareness for families and keep students safe next school year.

“You know we just wanted to offer the vaccination and make it convenient for our families. We feel like the purpose of providing this is to remove barriers to access, reduce infection rates and quarantines in our schools,” said Wigley.

Vaccination clinics will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as follows:

1st Dose

Douglas Campus, July 12th, High School Lunchroom

DAR Campus, July 13th, Lunchroom

Asbury Campus, July 14th, Lunchroom

Brindlee Mountain Campus, July 16th, High School Lunchroom

2nd Dose

Douglas Campus, August 2nd

DAR Campus, August 3rd

Asbury Campus, August 4th

Brindlee Campus, August 6th

