Man killed in Albertville house fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed when his home in Albertville caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Albertville Fire & Rescue responded to the house on Richmond Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, a 65-year-old man who lived there died in the fire. Gary Jenkins was identified as the victim by Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis.

The fire has been ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

