Judge approves new requests in Sheriff Mike Blakely ethics trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, a judge granted two requests from the state in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s ethics trial.

A judge granted the motion from state prosecutors, asking to keep Blakely from pointing fingers at other public officials during his trial. The last-minute motion argues the conduct of others is irrelevant to whether Blakely is guilty, and that bringing it up could be confusing to the jury.

The judge also granted the other request from the state surrounding the jury.

It will allow attorneys to rule out potential jurors who failed to respond to a pre-screening survey.

Blakely was indicted on charges that he misused county money.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial.

