Driver safe after car overturns on I-565 in Huntsville

Wreck on I-565 Wednesday afternoon
Wreck on I-565 Wednesday afternoon
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are safe after the car they were in flipped on I-565 in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the driver was on I-565 right before Madison Blvd. when the car overturned. The inner two lanes were blocked for about an hour while emergency crews worked on the scene.

Out of the three people who were in the car, one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and officials have not yet explained what caused the wreck.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

