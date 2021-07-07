Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are asking for help from the public as they look for a woman who is reported missing.

Police are trying to find 27-year-old Ambriana Samore Jones who was last seen leaving her home in Decatur on July 1, 2021.

Jones is as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5′7″ tall and about 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing a teal/green shirt and blue jean shorts. Jones was driving her black 2010 Chrysler Sebring with possible Alabama Tag 52JH165 at the time she was reported missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.