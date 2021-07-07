Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis talks weather with Navy Veteran Robert Parrish

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF’s Brad Travis had a visit from Mr. Parrish this week. And no, that’s not the name of another hurricane coming along, but the name of a Navy Veteran with a passion for weather.

Robert Lee Parrish, also known as Bobby, was visiting Huntsville all the way from Virginia. Like Brad, he has traveled to many places around the world, experiencing the impacts of all kinds of weather.

Mr. Parrish was born in1934, in Hopewell, VA. His mother passed away just a few years later in 1939 and he later moved to the Presbyterian Orphanage Home, one of the first of many moves he would experience in his lifetime.

Mr. Parrish enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1952, where he served for four years. He says being out on the ocean is what truly sparked his interest in weather.

He says the weather had a big impact on where and how the ships operated.

Mr. Parrish served aboard the USS Isherwood DD520 in Newport, Rhode Island. From there, he traveled to spots like San Diego, CA, the Panama Canal, Japan, Hong Kong, Spain, France, Italy and more.

The two also talked about Tropical Storm Elsa that is currently making its way to the West Coast and the impacts it could make. Mr. Parrish gave some predictions on the rain we’ll probably see as an effect of the storm.

From all of us here at WAFF 48, thank you Mr. Parrish for the forecast and most importantly, for your service.

