Calhoun Community College, Huntsville Hospital to offer free CNA training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College will aim to satisfy the demand for more nursing assistants across the Valley.

The partnership offers a free certified nursing assistant training program beginning this summer. Calhoun and Huntsville Hospital created an accelerated five-week training program that will not only provide the instructional training necessary for individuals to enter this field but also hands-on training with clinicals at the hospital. Students are guaranteed a Certified Nursing Assistant position at a Huntsville Hospital System facility in North Alabama upon successful completion of the program.

“This is a great opportunity for Calhoun to have a direct impact in providing the training and education needed to fill positions in healthcare,” commented Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun Interim President. “We are always excited to partner with Huntsville Hospital. It’s a win-win for both of us. More importantly, it is an even bigger win for the students who will complete the program and get hired,” added Hodges.

Individuals who are interested in the program are required to participate in a pre-screening via telephone to determine their eligibility. Once the student is deemed eligible, an in-person interview with Huntsville Hospital staff will be conducted at Calhoun’s Huntsville Campus.

The program will start on July 12 and runs through August 20. Each session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus.

The cost of the course is $799. Huntsville Hospital will pay $500 towards tuition upfront for all students selected into the program.

After 90-days of employment at a Huntsville Hospital System facility, students will receive another $500 payment, and after 6 months of employment, an additional $250 will also be paid.

Learn more about this program by visiting www.calhoun.edu/hh-cna .

