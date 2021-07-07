Better chance at storms all day today with higher humidity

Happy Wednesday! Keep the umbrella handy today!

We are waking up to scattered showers and storms across the Valley this morning with a surge of energy and moisture out of the south. Scattered storms will be hit or miss this morning but more likely this afternoon. Temperatures are starting off warm this morning in the low to mid 70s and as we move into the afternoon, we will only make the low 80s. Some areas may not even make it out of the 70s this afternoon. However, humidity will stay high which means we will still feel very warm. Storms today could produce a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Wind today will be light for the most part from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall sometime this morning along the western coast of Florida, after recently being downgraded from a hurricane. Our impacts here will remain minimal since it will stay to the southeast. However, the Gulf of Mexico is wide open because of this which means our humidity will continue to climb throughout the remainder of the week. This will make things feel much stickier as we push to the weekend. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s once again Thursday and Friday with “feels like” temperatures into the mid-90s for most spots.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

