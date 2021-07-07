Athens residents voice concerns of racial inequity in District 3

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The last Athens City Council meeting lasted for three hours, one of those hours consisted of district three residents voicing their concerns over what they believe is racial inequity.

“It’s just a quality of life is much different in these areas that we’re talking about compared to other districts and this is a predominately African American district,” said Limestone County NAACP political action chair Diane Steele.

Steele spoke on the issues with District 3. She says there is a clear quality difference between the districts, and says the area is neglected.

For example, the poor road conditions, potholes, drainage issues, and perhaps the biggest concern - the old Miller Public School that’s clearly delipidated, but it’s privately owned.

“There seems to be a difference that the city is taking in terms of dealing with property as opposed to other properties,” said Steele.

I took the concerns to District 3 Councilman Frank Travis.

“It’s one area of District 3 that people feel that has been neglected, and because it is such a large district and we have to spread the finances back to take care of every area, I can see where they think that that’s probably the case,” said Travis.

Travis says in terms of other districts having more funds, that’s not the case.

“It looks like that all the money is being spent on the east side but the money that’s being spent on the east side is not coming from the city per say, it’s coming from the developers,” said Travis.

Travis says the Public Works Department gets with each council member and goes through all the streets in need of repair.

“The point is that we’re listening to the people in the community and we’re trying our best to try to come up with a solution that will work, and if we can we will, and if we cannot we’ll let them know that and go from there,” said Travis.

Steele says the residents just want a safe, clean and well-maintained environment.

“It is absolutely necessary for them to bring equity to this area of the city of Athens. Athens can never be what it should be unless everybody is treated fairly and equally,” said Steele.

Travis says he is meeting with the NAACP on July 9.

