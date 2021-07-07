Deals
Albertville man accused of murdering his girlriend in 2020 appears in court

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend last December in Albertville was in court on Tuesday. His name is Tevin Hampton.

Hampton was in court to discuss with attorneys and the judge if he’s mentally competent enough for trial.

Just before Christmas in December 2020, officers with the Albertville Police Department responded to the Mapco gas station on Highway 431 at 1 a.m.

That’s where they found Tevin Hampton.

After questioning, officers went to Suntrace Apartments off West Main Street and found Amanda Jean Hood shot to death. She was Tevin Hampton’s girlfriend.

In court, defense attorney Enza Giles says Hampton requested a mental evaluation to help with his case.

“As far as proceeding and assisting with his defense; he has been deemed competent to do that. As far as any other determinations that is for a professional to make that assessment,” said Giles.

Giles said right now, it’s unclear when Hampton will go to trial.

