Car crashes into Hammondville ambulance station

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama state troopers responded to an ambulance station in DeKalb County after one person drove into the building this morning.

Director Cheryl Turner with the Dekalb County Ambulance Services confirmed that an individual crashed a vehicle into the bay doors at the Hammondville ambulance station.

Turner said there were no significant injuries involved in the crash. The bay doors were damaged along with an ambulance parked inside the station. WAFF is told thousands of dollars are estimated to go toward repairs.

We’re working to get more details, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

