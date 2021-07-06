New requests for Sheriff Mike Blakely ethics trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state wants to stop certain testimony in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s ethics trial.

A new motion states prosecutors want to keep Blakely from pointing fingers at other public officials during his trial. The last-minute motion argues the conduct of others is irrelevant to whether Blakely is guilty, and that bringing it up could be confusing to the jury.

Blakely was indicted on charges that he misused county money.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial.

The state also requested not to consider potential jurors who failed to respond to a pre-screening survey. The judge has not ruled on either motion.

