New program can get recent graduates careers started in weeks

The program is tough but most students who join the program leave with a job
The program is tough but most students who join the program leave with a job
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of recent graduates in Dougherty County will get the chance to find their careers in a matter of three weeks.

There’s a high demand for construction workers in Albany right now. But an academy and program are getting ready to give people opportunities to fill that need.

Could you imagine finding a career in just a few weeks?

The idea behind Construction Ready is a new opportunity for students at Dougherty County's 4-C...
The idea behind Construction Ready is a new opportunity for students at Dougherty County's 4-C Academy to transition from the classroom to the workforce in less than a month

“On average, most folks that come out of our program after, they’ve graduated from the program will be going to work on either Monday or after that following week after they’ve graduated,” said lead site manager, Daniel Jean-Baptiste.

That’s the idea behind Construction Ready, a new opportunity for students at Dougherty County’s 4-C Academy to transition from the classroom to the workforce in less than a month.

Daniel Jean-Baptiste is a manager for the boot camp-style program.

He said those who finish will earn more than just credits.

Lead site manager, Daniel Jean-Baptiste said people in this program will get job skill...
Lead site manager, Daniel Jean-Baptiste said people in this program will get job skill development, resume building skills, and the chance to get hired at a hiring event on the 19th day of the program

“They also get job skill development and resume building skills and on the 19th day of the program they are put through a hiring fair where they’re offered an opportunity to enter a career into construction,” said Jean-Baptiste.

While the program is tough, most students who join the program leave with a job.

4-C Academy CEO Chris Hatcher said Construction Ready is a benefit for both students and South Georgia.

4C Academy CEO, Chris Hatcher is excited about what this program could do for Albany
4C Academy CEO, Chris Hatcher is excited about what this program could do for Albany

“They’ve got to be 18, they got to pass the drug screen and that qualifies them for this program and I’m really excited for what it could do for our community,” said Hatcher.

If you’re interested in signing up for the next Construction Group happening in the Albany area, you can go to constructionready.org and if you want to know more about the construction company, go on CEFGA.org.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

