Morgan County Sgt. begins battle with rare terminal illness

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County sheriff deputy who has served in law enforcement for years, is now battling a disease that affects thousands of Americans each year.

Sgt. Chris Dillard with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as Lous Gehrig’s disease. Although Sgt. Dillard has begun his fight with the ALS, he has a team of deputies behind him. The sheriff’s office plans on hosting fundraisers to support him throughout his journey.

“Our physical focus is to raise funds to cover the impending medical and travel costs as well as preparing for any modifications their home may eventually need should this disease take its course,” said Mike Swafford with the MSCO.

The sheriff’s office says Sgt. Dillard has served many citizens during his career in law enforcement. Before his time at the MCSO, he worked for the Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Owensroads and Somerville.

Dillard’s character is described as a man of integrity by his co-workers.

“To know Chris Dillard is to like him. He has the reputation of being an excellent Officer/Deputy but is an even better man. His calming sense and wise words are welcome in any conversation. However, it is his caring heart he shows for his team that stands out most. As a friend for many years, we were " - Sheriff Ron Puckett

Access Sgt. Dillard’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2fgtoyykco?fbclid=IwAR35IYbaoNXjdsGCJR66-3di6JwiZikGeRwBv-ys_iNfXho9dA4IOJxQeWk

