Man killed in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed when his home in Albertville caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Albertville Fire & Rescue responded to the house on Richmond Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, a 65-year-old man who lived there died in the fire. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

What caused the fire is still under investigation at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.