Man killed in Albertville house fire

(Live 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed when his home in Albertville caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Albertville Fire & Rescue responded to the house on Richmond Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, a 65-year-old man who lived there died in the fire. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

What caused the fire is still under investigation at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

