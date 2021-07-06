Man fatally shot in Decatur on Fourth of July

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was fatally injured in Decatur following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to officers with the Decatur Police Department, 53-year-old Keith Nelms was fatally shot at approximately 1 a.m. on Independence Day. Officers told WAFF 48 they found Nelms with an apparent gunshot wound near the 200 block of Hillside Road.

Police said the suspect has been identified as 68-year-old Lavoudis Lee Nelms. The victim and suspect involved in this shooting are brothers, according to DPD.

No arrests have been made.

