Madison police officer charged with DUI

Vadell Jones
Vadell Jones(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison Police Officer was arrested early Saturday morning on DUI charges.

Huntsville police arrested 25-year-old Vadell Jones for driving under the influence of alcohol. Jones was in downtown Huntsville on Greene Street when the arrest took place around 6 a.m. July 3rd.

Officials with the Madison Police Department confirm Jones was a newly hired officer with the department. A statement released from MPD says he is now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Inquiry.

No further information is available at this time.

